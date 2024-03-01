India Post opens different postal accounts for 17 twin children in Kairangala

March 01, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - MANGALURU

India Post on Friday created a record of sorts when it provided a host of postal service accounts to 17 twin children of Sharada Ganapathi Vidya Kendra at Kairangala near here.

The school that has dedicated itself for the service of rural children for the last 18 years has 913 students and comes under the jurisdiction of the Kairangala branch post office, said Mangaluru Division Senior Superintendent of Posts Sudhakar Mallya in a release.

Of these students, 17 twin children too study in the school in different classes that could perhaps be a national record, he said.

India Post with an aim to promote the habit of thrift and savings, took up the initiative of opening Sukanya Samrudhi accounts, Mahila Samman Savings Bank Certificate scheme and Public Provident Funds accounts for these twin children with the guidance, support and sponsorship from the school correspondent T.G Rajaram Bhat.

Opening of the accounts were done at a programme in the school premises on Friday.

The Mangaluru Postal Division earlier had opened the Mahila Samman Savings scheme accounts for five generations of women from the same family.

At Kairangala too, the simultaneous opening of various types of savings accounts for 17 pairs of twins would definitely encourage the savings habit among students, Mr. Mallya said.

During the programme, school students were briefed about features of different postal savings schemes, philately stamps and other India Post products.

Besides Mr. Mallya and Mr. Bhat, Deputy Superintendent of Posts P. Dinesh, school headmaster Shrihari and others were present.

