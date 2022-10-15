India Post launches academic certificate delivery scheme in Mangaluru

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mangaluru Division of India Post on Thursday launched “Project Mangala” wherein the department will deliver different academic certificates of students at their doorsteps in collaboration with respective institutions, boards or universities.

Project Mangala, a new initiative of the Department of Posts said to be the first in Karnataka would deliver all types of academic documents, final semester mark sheets, degree/diploma certificates to students’ doorsteps through speed post.

The service of delivering diploma certificates was launched at Government Karnataka Polytechnic (KPT) here on Thursday by College in-charge Principal Girish Babu and Mangaluru Senior Superintendent of Posts N. Sriharsha, who released the project Logo on the occasion.

Already delivering millions of government documents, India Post was now geared up to deliver academic documents, Mr. Sriharsha said. Final year/semester marks Cards, degree/diploma certificates etc., were printed and sent to colleges a few months after students leave the institution. They have to visit the institution again to collect such documents. The new initiative helps students avoid such exercise.

He said the documents could be delivered across India and the delivery address could be different from the one given at the time of admission. Any family member could receive the document that would be delivered within maximum of five days through speed post. Students get SMS alerts at various stages—from booking till delivery.

India Post has already submitted proposals to PU Colleges and other institutions in Mangaluru Division for similar service.