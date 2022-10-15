India Post launches academic certificate delivery scheme in Mangaluru

The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU
October 15, 2022 00:28 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mangaluru Division of India Post on Thursday launched “Project Mangala” wherein the department will deliver different academic certificates of students at their doorsteps in collaboration with respective institutions, boards or universities.

Project Mangala, a new initiative of the Department of Posts said to be the first in Karnataka would deliver all types of academic documents, final semester mark sheets, degree/diploma certificates to students’ doorsteps through speed post.

The service of delivering diploma certificates was launched at Government Karnataka Polytechnic (KPT) here on Thursday by College in-charge Principal Girish Babu and Mangaluru Senior Superintendent of Posts N. Sriharsha, who released the project Logo on the occasion.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Already delivering millions of government documents, India Post was now geared up to deliver academic documents, Mr. Sriharsha said. Final year/semester marks Cards, degree/diploma certificates etc., were printed and sent to colleges a few months after students leave the institution. They have to visit the institution again to collect such documents. The new initiative helps students avoid such exercise.

He said the documents could be delivered across India and the delivery address could be different from the one given at the time of admission. Any family member could receive the document that would be delivered within maximum of five days through speed post. Students get SMS alerts at various stages—from booking till delivery.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

India Post has already submitted proposals to PU Colleges and other institutions in Mangaluru Division for similar service.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app