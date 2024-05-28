ADVERTISEMENT

India Post covers nearly 1,900 artists with postal accident insurance cover

Published - May 28, 2024 10:47 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The group insurance policy offers ₹10 lakh insurance cover in the event of accidental death or permanent disability of the beneficiary. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Postal Department provided accident insurance cover to over 1,900 artists sponsored by the Yaksha Dhruva Patla Foundation at the Patla Sambhrama programme held here recently.

Those covered with insurance included artists of Yakshagana, theatre, and Daivaradhane as well as Kambala jockeys. The foundation paid the premium of ₹549 per policy totalling to ₹10,31,570, said a communique from India Post. Post offices and India Post Payment Bank jointly provided the coverage.

The group insurance policy offers ₹10 lakh insurance cover in the event of accidental death or permanent disability of the beneficiary, among other benefits. In the event of accidental death of the beneficiary, two of his or her children would be paid ₹1 lakh towards educational expenditure.

Karnataka Circle Chief Post Master General Rajendra Kumar, foundation president Patla Satish Shetty, secretary Purushottama Bhandary, Mangaluru Circle Senior Superintendent of Posts Sudhakar Mallya, and others inaugurated the programme.

With Sunday beng a holiday, over 250 India Post employees participated in the initiative from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mr. Mallya in the communique said offering coverage to such a large number of beneficiaries under a single roof perhaps was a record. The foundation has provided all the facilities for the working of postal employees.

IPPB South Region Head Suresh, Deputy Superintendent of Posts P. Dinesh, IPPB Manager Shihas and others provided necessary guidance at the initiative.

