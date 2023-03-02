HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India Post and Yenepoya University ink pact for doorstep delivery of academic records

The initiative ensures delivery of academic records, mark sheets, degree/diploma certificates etc., at the doorsteps of students through speed post

March 02, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
India Post’s Mangaluru Senior Superintendent of Posts N. Sriharsha (left) and Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) Vice Chancellor M. Vijay Kumar unveil logo of Project Mangala and exchange an MoU to deliver academic certificates of the university through speed post to students, on Thursday, March 2, in Mangaluru.

India Post’s Mangaluru Senior Superintendent of Posts N. Sriharsha (left) and Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) Vice Chancellor M. Vijay Kumar unveil logo of Project Mangala and exchange an MoU to deliver academic certificates of the university through speed post to students, on Thursday, March 2, in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

India Post Mangaluru Division on Thursday, March 2, entered into an understanding with the Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) to deliver academic certificates to students through speed post under its Project ‘Mangala’.

Senior Superintendent of Post Offices N. Sriharsha and University Vice Chancellor M. Vijay Kumar launched the logo and signed the understanding in the presence of University Registrar Gangadhara Somayaji, Controller of Examination B.T. Nandish and others here, said an official release.

The initiative ensures delivery of academic records, mark sheets, degree/diploma certificates etc., at the doorsteps of students through speed post. First of such initiatives was launched at Karnataka (Government) Polytechnic in Mangaluru on October 13, 2022, said a release.

With the understanding, the final year mark cards and degree certificates of all the 11 colleges of the University would reach the doorstep through speed post.

Presently, marks cards of PUC, degree, final semester certificates are printed and sent to the colleges a few months after students complete their academic courses. They have to visit the institution to collect those documents again. The speed post arrangement avoids such trips.

The service is available across India. Students may get the consignment delivered to the address of their choice and any member of their family may receive them. Students will be informed through SMS at various stages of booking till delivery.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.