India Post and Yenepoya University ink pact for doorstep delivery of academic records

March 02, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - MANGALURU

India Post Mangaluru Division on Thursday, March 2, entered into an understanding with the Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) to deliver academic certificates to students through speed post under its Project ‘Mangala’.

Senior Superintendent of Post Offices N. Sriharsha and University Vice Chancellor M. Vijay Kumar launched the logo and signed the understanding in the presence of University Registrar Gangadhara Somayaji, Controller of Examination B.T. Nandish and others here, said an official release.

The initiative ensures delivery of academic records, mark sheets, degree/diploma certificates etc., at the doorsteps of students through speed post. First of such initiatives was launched at Karnataka (Government) Polytechnic in Mangaluru on October 13, 2022, said a release.

With the understanding, the final year mark cards and degree certificates of all the 11 colleges of the University would reach the doorstep through speed post.

Presently, marks cards of PUC, degree, final semester certificates are printed and sent to the colleges a few months after students complete their academic courses. They have to visit the institution to collect those documents again. The speed post arrangement avoids such trips.

The service is available across India. Students may get the consignment delivered to the address of their choice and any member of their family may receive them. Students will be informed through SMS at various stages of booking till delivery.