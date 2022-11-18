India does not provoke any country, nor does it spare anyone who tries to harm its unity and integrity, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

November 18, 2022 05:17 pm | Updated 05:17 pm IST - MANGALURU

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told students in Manipal that India does not provoke any country, and at the same time will not spare anyone who tries to harm the country’s unity and integrity.

Addressing the 30th convocation of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) in Manipal on Friday, November 18, Mr. Singh said that India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is now being heard with attention and seriousness on international platforms.

Mr. Singh said: “… India has led the world on issues like terrorism and has been successful in garnering support to root out the menace. The countries, which use terrorism as a tool, are now well aware of India’s capabilities. India does not provoke any country, nor does it spare anyone who tries to harm its unity and integrity...”

Describing the present era as knowledge-intensive and constantly evolving, the Defence Minister called for upgrading the quality and quantity of human capital, pivotal for the development of a country. Technological capabilities and innovative flair of citizens is the most decisive factor in taking a nation forward, he said, stressing that the government is providing proper educational and employment opportunities to the youth.

Youth asked to innovate

He asked youth to innovate, develop new technologies and set up companies, research establishments and start-ups in the country to realise Mr. Modi’s vision of a strong and self-reliant ‘New India’.

Mr. Singh stated that the world is acknowledging the power of the country’s young minds, with major companies such as Google, Microsoft, Adobe and IBM hiring Indians at respectable positions.

“If Indians can help major firms grow across the globe, why can’t we set up top companies here?”

Start-up ecosystem

He credited the growing prowess of the Indian start-up ecosystem to the capabilities, talent and ignited minds of the youth. “Earlier, there was no start-up ecosystem in India. Before 2014, there were only around 500 start-ups. Today, the number has crossed 70,000. Of these, over 100 have become unicorns,” he said.

Mr. Singh asked students to focus on gaining wisdom more than just acquiring knowledge from books.

Citing an example to differentiate between knowledge and wisdom Mr. Singh said that knowing about tomato is knowledge. But not mixing tomato with fruits salad is wisdom.

“Obtaining knowledge from books isn’t enough. Wisdom ensures optimum use of that knowledge, which is crucial to take the country to greater heights. It frees us from limitations such as incapacity, poverty, unemployment and backwardness. It widens the scope of thinking and sensibilities. It helps a person rise above selfish interests, and work for social, national and global welfare,” he said.

Mr. Singh urged students to get acquainted with the rich cultural traditions of the country and strive to restore its glorious past. “India was a pioneer in many fields such as science, economics, history, political science and public administration. It slowly lost its glory due to foreign invasions. We must restore our past glory, for which economic progress is central,” he said.

He lauded Manipal Group of educational institutions for their contribution to education and research.

The gathering included president of MAHE and also chairman of Manipal Education and Medical Group Ranjan R. Pai, MAHE Pro-Chancellor H.S. Ballal, MAHE’s Vice-Chancellor M.D. Venkatesh and Vice-Chancellor of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, Nashik Madhuri Kanitkar.

Earlier, Mr. Singh inaugurated the new building of Manipal School of Architecture and Planning at Manipal.