INDI alliance should continue to stay together to counter fascist forces, says Anil Rajimwale

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive (INDI) Alliance of Left parties and other democratic forces should continue to work together to counter fascist forces effectively, said Marxist theoretician Anil Rajimwale in Mangaluru on Sunday, September 29.

Delivering the B.V. Kakkilaya oration on “Split in the CPI: cause and consequences” here, Mr. Rajimwale said with the rise in fascist and communal forces, antifascist forces must stay together to protect democracy.

Answering a question by former in-charge Vice-Chancellor of Mangalore University Jayaraj Amin, Mr. Rajimwale said in the 2014 general elections, the ruling BJP secured 33% votes, while the remaining parties got 67% votes. Coming together of antifascist forces is necessary.

It took 10 long years for the Left parties to join democratic forces. This INDI alliance should be further strengthened,” he stated..

Referring to West Bengal, the theoretician stated the State government ignored development which has led to right-wing forces making good inroads in the State. Kerala too, is moving in the same direction. The recent poll percentage shows the BJP with an 18% vote share in Kerala. The INDI alliance parties should avoid mistakes and remain united in their fight against communal forces.

Accusing CPI and CPI(M) of failing to look at India’s economy pragmatically, Mr. Rajimwale said Jyoti Basu was prevented from becoming Prime Minister of India. ”This was a big mistake by communist parties.” If Mr. Basu had been allowed to become Prime Minister, it would not have led to right-wing forces cementing their place in centre.

Left parties have dominated mass movements, including that of farmers and labourers. Left parties should make mass movements more effective. With socio-economic changes and new middle class coming up, the communist parties have big task of analysing the change and come out with new plans, he said.