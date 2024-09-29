GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

INDI alliance should continue to stay together to counter fascist forces, says Anil Rajimwale

The Marxist theoretician delivers B.V. Kakkilaya’s oration on ‘Split in the CPI: cause and consequences’ in Mangaluru

Published - September 29, 2024 09:47 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Participates during the B.V. Kakkilaya-inspired oration by Com. Anil Rajimwale in Mangaluru on Sunday, September 29.

Participates during the B.V. Kakkilaya-inspired oration by Com. Anil Rajimwale in Mangaluru on Sunday, September 29. | Photo Credit: H.S. Manjunath

Com. Anil Rajimwale speaking on ‘Split in the Communist Party of India Causes and Consequences’ as part of B.V. Kakkilaya inspired oration in Mangaluru on Sunday, September 29.

Com. Anil Rajimwale speaking on ‘Split in the Communist Party of India Causes and Consequences’ as part of B.V. Kakkilaya inspired oration in Mangaluru on Sunday, September 29. | Photo Credit: H.S. Manjunath

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive (INDI) Alliance of Left parties and other democratic forces should continue to work together to counter fascist forces effectively, said Marxist theoretician Anil Rajimwale in Mangaluru on Sunday, September 29.

Delivering the B.V. Kakkilaya oration on “Split in the CPI: cause and consequences” here, Mr. Rajimwale said with the rise in fascist and communal forces, antifascist forces must stay together to protect democracy.

Answering a question by former in-charge Vice-Chancellor of Mangalore University Jayaraj Amin, Mr. Rajimwale said in the 2014 general elections, the ruling BJP secured 33% votes, while the remaining parties got 67% votes. Coming together of antifascist forces is necessary.

It took 10 long years for the Left parties to join democratic forces. This INDI alliance should be further strengthened,” he stated..

Referring to West Bengal, the theoretician stated the State government ignored development which has led to right-wing forces making good inroads in the State. Kerala too, is moving in the same direction. The recent poll percentage shows the BJP with an 18% vote share in Kerala. The INDI alliance parties should avoid mistakes and remain united in their fight against communal forces.

Accusing CPI and CPI(M) of failing to look at India’s economy pragmatically, Mr. Rajimwale said Jyoti Basu was prevented from becoming Prime Minister of India. ”This was a big mistake by communist parties.” If Mr. Basu had been allowed to become Prime Minister, it would not have led to right-wing forces cementing their place in centre.

Left parties have dominated mass movements, including that of farmers and labourers. Left parties should make mass movements more effective. With socio-economic changes and new middle class coming up, the communist parties have big task of analysing the change and come out with new plans, he said.

Published - September 29, 2024 09:47 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.