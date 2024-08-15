GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Independence Day: 25 top-scoring class 10 students from government schools in Karnataka receive laptops

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao felicitated R. Deepak, Health Officer of Puttur taluk, which ranked second among taluks in Karnataka in family planning activity

Published - August 15, 2024 02:49 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Top-scoring class 10 students from government schools in Dakshina Kannada district were given laptops by Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao during the Independence Day programme in Mangaluru on August 15, 2024.

Top-scoring class 10 students from government schools in Dakshina Kannada district were given laptops by Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao during the Independence Day programme in Mangaluru on August 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: H S MANJUNATH

As many as 25 top-scoring government school class 10 students from Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka received laptops during the Independence Day programmes on August 15.

Dwiti S. from Karnataka Public School Bellare, N. Srividya from Government High School Kaniyur Puttur, and S. Deepashri from Government High School Nalyapadavu, who were district toppers, received the laptops from Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao in Mangaluru.

The district in-charge Minister then presented laptops to Vasantalakshmi, Likhita and Nireeksha, the toppers from Mangaluru North educational block, and to Trisha, Supreeta, B. Tilak and Shriya, the toppers from Manglauru South block.

Deputy Director of Public Instruction Venkatesh S. Patagar told The Hindu that three toppers each from Bantwal, Belthangady, Moodbidri, Puttur and Sullia blocks were given laptops during the taluk-level Independence Day programmes on Thursday.

The Minister symbolically presented Moulana Abdul Kalam Azad Talent Award to six of 256 class 10 and PU students, who have been selected for the award instituted by the Minority Welfare Department.

Mr. Rao felicitated Sabita from Permannur, Usha Shailendra from Kankanady, Poornima Rajesh Joshi from Mangaluru, Kalyani from Bettampady and Asha Sudhakar from Belthangady, who are family members of persons who donated their organs.

He felicitated K. Deepa Prabhu, the Family Welfare Officer of Dakshina Kannada, which topped among the districts in family planning activity.

The Minister felicitated R. Deepak, Health Officer of Puttur taluk, which ranked second among taluks in Karnataka in family planning activity.

Students Sannidhi Kashekodi and Rishika Kundeshwara were felicitated for their awareness videos on prevention of dengue.

The Minister witnessed Independence Day cultural programmes by students at Town Hall in Mangaluru.

Mangalore

