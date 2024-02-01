ADVERTISEMENT

Income Tax officials renovate government school playground in Mangaluru

February 01, 2024 09:17 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Students of the Government Higher Primary School, Attavara, during the dedication of the renovated playground of the school.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Income Tax Office, Mangaluru, in collaboration with the Income Tax Sports and Recreation Club, Mangaluru, cleaned and renovated the playground of the Government Higher Primary School, Attavara, during the Swachhata Pakhwada (cleanliness fortnight) observed from January 16 to 31.

The playground of the school which was in an unusable condition was given a facelift and its compound walls were painted. It was dedicated to the school again on January 31 in the presence of S. Renga Rajan, Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Mangaluru.

Sankarganesh Karuppiah, Additional Commissioner of Income Tax, Mangaluru, and theatre artists Bhojraj Vamanjoor and Naveen D. Padil were among those who were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rajan said the playground was renovated through contributions from officials of the Income Tax Department and funds raised from others.

Essay writing and Swachatha slogan writing competitions were organised for students during the fortnight. The winners of the competitions were felicitated on the occasion. The slogans/captions of winners were used in the Swachatha thematic paintings done on the playground walls.

The speakers who interacted with students on the occasion asked them to discard single-use plastic. A water cooler was also provided to the school on the occasion, a release from the department said.

