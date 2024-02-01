GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Income Tax officials renovate government school playground in Mangaluru

February 01, 2024 09:17 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Students of the Government Higher Primary School, Attavara, during the dedication of the renovated playground of the school. 

Students of the Government Higher Primary School, Attavara, during the dedication of the renovated playground of the school.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Income Tax Office, Mangaluru, in collaboration with the Income Tax Sports and Recreation Club, Mangaluru, cleaned and renovated the playground of the Government Higher Primary School, Attavara, during the Swachhata Pakhwada (cleanliness fortnight) observed from January 16 to 31.

The playground of the school which was in an unusable condition was given a facelift and its compound walls were painted. It was dedicated to the school again on January 31 in the presence of S. Renga Rajan, Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Mangaluru.

Sankarganesh Karuppiah, Additional Commissioner of Income Tax, Mangaluru, and theatre artists Bhojraj Vamanjoor and Naveen D. Padil were among those who were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rajan said the playground was renovated through contributions from officials of the Income Tax Department and funds raised from others.

Essay writing and Swachatha slogan writing competitions were organised for students during the fortnight. The winners of the competitions were felicitated on the occasion. The slogans/captions of winners were used in the Swachatha thematic paintings done on the playground walls.

The speakers who interacted with students on the occasion asked them to discard single-use plastic. A water cooler was also provided to the school on the occasion, a release from the department said.

Related Topics

Mangalore

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.