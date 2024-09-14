ADVERTISEMENT

Inclusive workforce to handle runway friction tester at Mangaluru International Airport

Published - September 14, 2024 09:03 pm IST - MANGALURU

The friction measuring vehicle is used to measure the rate of slippage and loss of friction on the runway surface due to rubber build-up or pavement wear

The Hindu Bureau

Shefali Mhaldar and Prasanna Rangarajan with Henri Kristo (centre), service expert from Moventor Inc. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In a move towards the creation of an inclusive workforce, Mangaluru International Airport has trained an internal team of three to drive the recently inducted Airport Surface Friction Tester (ASFT).

ADVERTISEMENT

The Airport Surface Friction Tester has been imported from Moventor Inc., Finland. | Photo Credit: Specia Arrangement

The team, composed of Prabhakaran Sundaram, Shefali Mhaldar and Prasanna Rangarajan – electrical, civil, and mechanical engineers, respectively – are certified to drive and calibrate the runway with the imported ASFT equipment, the airport said in a release.

It said that aircraft wheels can leave behind a rubber residue which could cause runways to become slippery, compromising passenger safety. The friction measuring vehicle is used to measure the rate of slippage and loss of friction on the runway surface due to rubber build-up or pavement wear.

These team members, who are trained in handling the ASFT equipment, are certified to operate and calibrate the runway with the ASFT by Moventor, the original equipment manufacturer from Finland. The airport carries out the tests once in every 45 days.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The release said that training the trio ensures business continuity at the airport for the operation and maintenance of the ASFT. It is also an investment in a combination of ‘youth and experience’ for the future of the safest tabletop airport in India. It also opens opportunities to share the airport’s in-house expertise with other airports that may need this specialised equipment, it said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US