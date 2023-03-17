ADVERTISEMENT

Incident–2023 begins at NIT-K

March 17, 2023 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A student examines a weapon during an exhibition at Incident–2023 at NITK, Surathkal, in Mangaluru on March 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Actor Prakash Belawadi kickstarted Incident–2023, a four-day annual cultural festival organised by the National Institute of Technology – Karnataka (NIT-K) Surathkal for students on Thursday evening.

The NCC unit of the NIT-K in association with the 56 Indo Tibetan Border Police unit organised a weapon exhibition at the institute on March 17, Friday, as part the festival. It intended to inspire youngsters to pursue careers in the defence forces. Students were enlightened on arms and ammunitions and how to handle hand grenades and rocket launchers in an actual combat scenario. They were given an opportunity to get hands-on experience on using the weapons. The exhibition attracted around 2,000 participants, a release from the NIT-K said.

Various events have been scheduled at the institute as part of the festival till Sunday.

Padmashree Awardee Tulasi Gouda was felicitated during the inaugural session on Thursday.

