Inayat Art Gallery’s silver jubilee celebrations on October 2

The inauguration and silver jubilee celebrations of the renovated Inayat Art Gallery, established by artist Liyakat Ali in memory of his father on Katte Acharya Marg in Udupi, will be held on October 2.

Artist Saku Pangala told reporters in Udupi on September 30 that Energy, Kannada and Culture Minister V. Sunil Kumar would inaugurate the celebrations, in the presence of MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat and Karnataka Beary Sahitya Academy president Rahim Uchchila, at 11 a.m.

The inauguration would be followed by commencement of an exhibition of 60 art works by 30 well-known artists. The exhibition would be open till October 4 between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The gallery has hosted several art exhibitions, and promotes budding artists. The renovated gallery is spacious and can accommodate more works, Mr. Ali said.

Mr. Ali is a retired bank employee. He has organised several art competitions, and is known for his beautiful depiction of Hindu gods through his artwork.


Comments
