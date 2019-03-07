Inauguration of new taluks put off by a day

Inauguration of new Moodbidri and Kadaba taluks scheduled on March 7 has been postponed again by a day to March 8, according to Minister for Urban Development and in-charge of Dakshina Kannada U.T. Khader.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, he said that Revenue Minister R.V. Deshpande will lay the foundation stone for Mini Vidhana Soudhas at Moodbidri at 3 p.m. and at Kadaba at 4.35 p.m. on Friday, during the inauguration. The government has released ₹ 10 crore each for building them.

Mr. Khader said that he has spoken to Police Commissioner Sandeep Patil to instruct policemen not to harass those against whom cases registered in police stations have been closed following court orders. Such persons should not be harassed in the guise of implementing guidelines of the Election Commission in view of the Lok Sabha elections. If cases have been closed, those involved in them should not be called to police stations without valid reasons.

The Minister said that if those who have been listed under C category of the Goonda Act and if their conduct is satisfactory, such persons should not be harassed mentally.