In Ullal, drug consumers seek individual counselling

July 02, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - MANGALURU

Persons booked by the Ullal police on charges of consuming cannabis and other narcotic substances on Sunday demanded individual counselling facilities for them to come out of drug abuse. They also sought a dedicated drug de-addiction centre. in Mangaluru.

The Ullal police station was among the 15 police stations in the city where the city police held counselling sessions to those who were booked for drug consumption in the last three years.

The Ullal station, which covers areas bordering Kerala, has more cases of consumption and sale of cannabis and other narcotic drugs. In 2022, 56 persons were booked on the charge of consuming narcotic drugs. In 2021, 85 persons were booked for drug consumption and in the last six months, 20 cases were booked against the consumers.

All the alleged drug consumers have been booked under Section 27 (B) of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and each have paid a fine of nearly ₹5,000.

The Ullal police could reach out to 40 persons and they were called for the counselling session on Sunday. As many as 25 persons turned up for the session conducted by counsellor Kusuma. Ullal Police Inspector G.S. Sandeep and other police personnel attended the session.

While praising the initiative of Ullal police in holding counselling session at the police station, a person facing the charge of consumption said it will be more helpful if there is individual counselling session.

The counsellor agreed to hold individual sessions at a later date. Another person expressed need for a dedicated drug de-addiction centre in Mangaluru.

In a statement, Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain said a total of 160 persons took part in the counselling sessions held by experts that included doctors, psychologists, and forensic experts in 15 police stations.

The city police intend to do extensive group and individual counselling for better results. “We will follow up (on counselling sessions ) with their recovery,” Mr. Jain said.