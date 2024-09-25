ADVERTISEMENT

In terms of propriety, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah should resign: Former Lokayukta N. Santosh Hegde

Published - September 25, 2024 04:59 pm IST - MANGALURU

The former Lokayukta said the single judge of the High Court has rejected the petition of the Chief Minister and held that there is sufficient material to investigate allegations against Siddaramaiah

The Hindu Bureau

Former Lokayukta N. Santosh Hegde speaking with reporters during the 45th Foundation Day celebrations of Mangalore University, in Mangaluru on September 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: H S MANJUNATH

Former Lokayukta N. Santosh Hegde feels that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should resign over the Karnataka High Court’s verdict on his petition challenging the sanction of an investigation into the alleged scam in MUDA sites.

Talking to reporters in Mangaluru on September 25, Mr. Hegde said, “Legally, there is nothing wrong if Mr. Siddaramaiah does not resign. But in terms of propriety, Siddaramaiah should resign. Whether to resign or not is left to the individual.”

Mr. Hegde recalled then Union Railway Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri resigning owning moral responsibility for the Ariyalur railway accident in 1956. “You will not see such actions now,” he said.

The former Lokayukta said the single judge of the High Court has rejected the petition of the Chief Minister and held that there is sufficient material to investigate allegations against Siddaramaiah. “I hope the agency, which will investigate the case, will discharge its duty in a just and diligent manner,” he said.

Referring to Mr. Siddaramaiah’s statement that he will challenge the single judge’s order before a divisional bench of the High Court, Mr. Hegde said, “Seeing the observations made by the single judge, it is highly unlikely he (Siddaramaiah) will get a favourable order in higher courts.”

Siddaramaiah was behind the smoke screen for all benefits flown to his wife from MUDA: Karnataka High Court

Questioning the provision that makes it mandatory to get sanction to prosecute a public servant, Mr. Hegde said this provision was introduced by the British to protect government servants. “Why this sanction is necessary to prosecute public servants now? If a private citizen commits the same offence, no sanction is required. Courts proceed with the matter. Why not the same be applied for a public servant?”

Mr. Hegde was in Mangalore University to deliver the 45th Foundation Day address.

