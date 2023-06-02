ADVERTISEMENT

Three persons arrested in suspected case of moral policing at Someshwara beach in Mangaluru

June 02, 2023 11:12 am | Updated 11:56 am IST - MANGALURU

The boys, who were with three girls, were questioned by a group of about 10 persons and beaten up

The Hindu Bureau

This ‘moral policing’ incident at Someshwar beach is the first to be reported in Mangaluru, since the new Congress Government came to power, which has said it will show ‘zero tolerance’ to such activities. | Photo Credit: MANJUNATH HS

The Mangaluru city police arrested three persons in connection with the ‘moral policing’ incident at Someshwar beach, near Ullal, on the outskirts of the city on Thursday (June 1) evening.

The police gave the names of the arrested persons as Yatish, a resident of Bastipadpu; Sachin and Suhen, both residents of Talapady. A case has been registered against a minor boy involved in the assault under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act.

The police said that three boys and three girls were at Someshwara beach. Around 7.30 p.m., a group of about 10 persons questioned the three boys and after asking their names, the group started assaulting them. The 112 Emergency Response Support System vehicle of the police, which got wind of the incident, rushed to the spot.

The three injured boys were admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Following their complaint on unknown persons, the city police have formed three teams to look for the people allegedly involved in the incident.

Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain said a case for offences of rioting (Section 146 of IPC) and attempt to murder (Section 307 of IPC) has been registered. More persons will be arrested, he said.

This ‘moral policing’ incident at Someshwar beach is the first to be reported in Mangaluru, since the new Congress government came to power, which has said it will show ‘zero tolerance’ to such activities.

