In stark contrast to raising dust storm in Dakshina Kannada, NHAI executes 10-lane highway work in neighbouring Kasaragod flawlessly

Well-maintained existing carriageway, secured worksites, proper signboards etc., mark NH 66 widening in Kerala

Well-maintained existing carriageway, secured worksites, proper signboards etc., mark NH 66 widening in Kerala

The agency executing highway widening projects of NH 75 in Dakshina Kannada and NH 66 in Kasargod district of Kerala, is the same: the National Highways Authority of India. However, the style of work execution is a picture of contrast.

A drive on NH 75 widening site is a nightmare, marked by dust and a bumpy ride. But road users and residents do not feel that the project is under way, except for the movement of construction vehicles and personnel at the worksite, in Kasargod district.

The NHAI is executing the 630-km Talapady (Karnataka border)-Thiruvananthapuram (Karode) 10-lane expansion, including four lanes of service roads of Panvel-Kanniyakumari NH 66 under 20 packages at an estimated cost of around ₹50,000 crore.

The 39 km Talapady-Chengala package is being executed at an estimated cost of ₹1,981 crore.

Road users complain that despite there being a “double engine” government as claimed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, widening of the Mangaluru-Bengaluru NH 75 in Dakshina Kannada district that commenced in 2017 has not yet reached the halfway mark with the original contractor in Dakshina Kannada leaving the project halfway.

The new contractor, KNR Constructions, that commenced the work in September last, has been executing the same without maintaining the existing highway in a motorable condition and failing to follow safety norms, particularly at flyover construction sites.

The entire 45-km stretch between B.C. Road and Periyashanthi, including Kalladka Town, has been a mess, say road users.

But it is a different story on the other side of the border. When this correspondent rode from Talapady to Hosangadi in Kasaragod district on Saturday, the existing carriageway was found to have been maintained well.

The worksites were safely demarcated by placing concrete barriers all along with vehicles moving on two-lane carriageway.

Hosangadi resident Sharan, who works as a graphics artist in Mangaluru, told The Hindu that though the commencement of the project got delayed nearly for a decade owing to land acquisition issues, it was being executed at a fast pace once everything was cleared.

“Unlike Karnataka, Kerala does not have a double engine government; but that of an opposition party. Yet, NHAI was executing the project by following all contract norms,” Mr. Sharan said.

While Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan personally monitors project execution, the Kerala government bears 25% of the land acquisition cost, a first in India, Mr. Sharan said.

On the other hand, anyone travelling between Mangaluru and Uppinangady on a motorcycle would end up unrecognisable, because he/she would be covered in dust during the journey, quipped Jayanth Prabhu, a trader in Manjeshwara town.

The 10-lane NH 66 in Kerala is a part of the 1,760 km Mumbai-Kanniyakumari Economic Corridor being developed as a part of the Bharatmala Pariyojana.

Upon completion of the 10-lane NH 66 in Kerala, its continued part in Karnataka between Talapady and Goa border, four-lane road without any service roads all along, would look absolutely poor.

The 300 km stretch between Talapady-Goa border (Majali) was developed into four lane by three agencies—Talapady-Mangaluru and NITK Surathkal-Kundapura by M/s Navayuga Tollway Pvt., Ltd., Mangaluru-NITK Surthkal by NHAI and Kundapura-Goa Border by IRB West Coast Tollway Pvt., Ltd.

With no proper service roads, vehicles move against the traffic at almost all places even as absence of flyovers/ vehicular underpasses at busy junctions completely slow down the traffic with the police erecting barricades at those places. Quality of construction too has been poor with poor maintenance thereby drivers facing bumpy drive, say road users.

The stretch between Kundapura-Goa border was not still complete at many parts including Bhatkal, Honnavar, Kumta and Ankola. Yet NHAI was collecting toll from vehicles all along, road users regret.