In-principle approval for plastic park

The Union Government has given in-principle approval for setting up a plastic park at Ganjimutt in Mangaluru.
The Union Ministry of Chemicals and FertiliZers in a January 22 letter to the State government said that the Scheme Steering Committee in its 21st meeting held on January 20 under the chairmanship of Secretary, Chemicals and Fertilizers, decided to grant the in-principle approval. The approval given is valid for six months. The State government will have to submit a detailed project report to the Union government within that period for obtaining the final approval.
The letter, to Gaurav Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Commerce and Industries, said that plastic parks are very important for realising the goals of Make in India programme.
Meanwhile, Nalin Kumar Kateel, Member of Parliament, Dakshina Kannada, said in a statement that the park will play a pivotal role in making Make in India programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi a success.
He thanked Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers D.V. Sadananda Gowda and Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa for their role in getting the park for Mangaluru.
