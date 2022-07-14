In Mangaluru, make videos of civic issues and win prizes

Activist Sunil Bajilakeri has mooted a competition asking people in Mangaluru city to post a three-minute video of any civic issue in their locality on social media

Activist Sunil Bajilakeri has mooted a competition asking people in Mangaluru city to post a three-minute video of any civic issue in their locality on social media

To ensure that more people raise their voice against civic issues in their locality, activist Sunil Bajilakeri has mooted a competition asking people in Mangaluru city to post on social media a three-minute video of a bad road in their locality or any other civic issue of concern. He has announced cash prizes for two videos that get the most likes and shares.

Mr. Bajilakeri said that the two best individual videos will get a prize amount of Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 2,500, respectively while the two best videos by a group will get a prize money of Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 5,000. The competition will start from July 21 and will end on July 25, 2022.

The video clippings should be related to civic issues within the jurisdiction of Mangaluru City Corporation, he said.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Bajilakeri said so far, only a few individuals have been speaking up against bad city roads and voicing their concerns regarding the government going ahead with road and other infrastructure development works during the monsoon, causing hardship to the people. “We have voted a party to power, which is duty-bound to fulfill pre-poll assurances. People should speak up about their problems and get them redressed,” he said.

Mr. Bajilakeri, who has been actively pointing out loopholes in the administrative machinery on social media, said social media was a popular medium to highlight civic problems. “Politicians and officials closely watch social media posts and they are concerned over adverse comments. Actions are taken in right earnest,” he said.

People at the helm of affairs have managed to silence a few activists who have pointed out civic issues. “If more people raise their voice, then such voices cannot be muffled,” he added.