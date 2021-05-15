In Mangaluru, 20-bed CCC opened for police personnel

Mangaluru

15 May 2021 09:01 IST

It is at boys’ hostel complex of St. Aloysius College

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra and City Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar on Saturday opened an exclusive COVID Care Centre for police personnel working in the city commissionerate. The 20-bed facility was opened at the boys’ hostel complex of St. Aloysius College here. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Kumar said 65 personnel were infected in the second wave and one personnel died on Friday following the infection during the second wave. Around 300 personnel were affected in the first wave, he said.

The CCC was being opened in view of non availability of isolation facility for some personnel at home and on the direction of the DG & IGP Praveen Sood. Those infected personnel finding it difficult for home isolation could join the CCC, he said adding the DC has arranged medical facilities at the centre. Dr. Rajendra lauded the efforts of the commissionerate in setting up the facility and urged the personnel to make use of it.

Siddappa Shinge, armed police constable and an ex-serviceman, succumbed to COVID-19 infection at a hospital on Friday.

Mr. Kumar in a statement said Mr. Shinge was in hospital for two weeks and died of multi-organ failure.

He had taken both the doses of vaccine.