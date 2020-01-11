IMS certification for carriage & wagon depot

The carriage and wagon depot at Mangaluru Junction has obtained Integrated Management System (IMS) certification.

A release from Palakkad Division here said functions associated to the examination of freight trains and maintenance activities performed at the depot, platform yard and sick line and the stores/material management function at the depot were certified under the IMS.

Closed circuit, premium and end-to-end category freight train formations are examined at the depot.

The certification was issued by Quest Certification Pvt. Ltd., Chennai, accredited by Joint Accreditation System of Australia and New Zealand, the agency shortlisted by the Southern Railway HQ. SR had directed all C&W depots to get the certification.