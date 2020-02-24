‘Improvement of facilities at govt. schools is a priority’

Mangaluru

24 February 2020 06:53 IST

Improvement of basic facilities at the government schools, where the junior, senior and vidwat examinations in music and dance are conducted, will be among the priority issues that the Karnataka Sangeeta Nritya Academy will work on, said percussionist and new Chairman of the ccademy Anoor Ananthakrishna Sharma here on Saturday.

Speaking at a felicitation programme here, Mr. Sharma said there are complaints about the poor condition of toilets the and absence of proper seating at government schools.

Mr. Sharma said the academy will not just be restricted to giving away awards. Artistes should keep away their differences and come forward to give suggestions to the academy is framing a policy document that lists out the way the music and dance field can be improved. Regardless of who heads the academy there will be continuity of the tasks that needs to be accomplished, he said.

Among the primary aspect that the academy was concerned was giving support for artistes in organising programmes. The academy will involve artistes in conducting workshops and bring out short films for the government, he said.

Mr. Sharma said he has spoken to the Minister for Kannada and Culture C.T. Ravi about the need to do away with the caste considerations for giving awards.