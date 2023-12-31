Imposter sends messages in Mangalore University acting VC’s name seeking money

December 31, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mangalore University acting Vice-Chancellor Jayaraj Amin on Saturday, filed a complaint with the Cyber Economic and Narcotic Crime police stating that an imposter has sent WhatsApp messages to his contacts seeking money.

In the complaint, Mr. Amin said the imposter made a fake WhatsApp profile for mobile number 9638447718 using his profile picture, which is available on the University website. The imposter then sent messages from this fake WhatsApp profile seeking money to Mr. Amin’s contacts. The mobile number is not related to him. On checking the number on True Caller app, it gives name of ‘Hetal Kaki’’, he said.

Mr. Amin said he came to know about the messages after he was informed that a University staffer transferred ₹30,000 to the voucher sent by the imposter.

“I have immediately filed a complaint with the CEN police station,” Mr. Amin said. He sent messages to all his contacts not to respond to messages sent by the imposter. The university staffer, who transferred ₹.30,000, filed a separate complaint with the Konaje police, Mr. Amin said.

