Import model for customs clearance of postal parcels will be rolled out shortly, says Chief Customs Commissioner

January 27, 2024 11:25 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - MANGALURU

An import model for customs clearance of postal parcels sent from foreign post offices will be rolled out across India soon, said V. Usha, Chief Customs Commissioner, Karnataka Zone, in Manglauru on Saturday, January 27.

Speaking at the International Customs Day programme, Ms. Usha said the Bengaluru Customs has integrated the pilot model, which is developed by the Directorate of Systems and Data Management, with India Post. “This is live in Bengaluru, Delhi and Kochi airports and is expected to be rolled out in all India basis soon,” she said. She commended the efforts of Bengaluru Customs in taking the lead to ensure the live test is glitch-free. This new model has been commended by traders, she said.

The Chief Customs Commissioner said the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs is making efforts to simplify procedures and improve facilitation measures. A working group has been constituted to suggest changes that are beneficial to trade. While enforcing the laws, Customs officials continue to work with all stakeholders and functionaries in promoting legitimate trade, she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This financial year, Ms. Usha said, the Bengaluru Airport and Bengaluru Air Cargo Commissionerate have collected revenue of about ₹13,043 crore. The Bengaluru City Customs has collected revenue of ₹5,600 crore, while the Mangaluru Customs has collected ₹3782 crore, she said.

In 2023, the Customs sleuths in Karnataka seized 66 kg of tobacco products worth ₹10.9 lakh and ₹3.19 crore worth of electronic goods that were being outrightly smuggled into the country. The Mangaluru Air Customs sleuths seized 26.2 kg of gold valued at ₹15.73 crore in 61 cases of attempted smuggling. The Air Customs sleuths have seized diamond worth ₹1.63 crore and 240 e-cigarettes.

The Bengaluru Air Customs, she said, have made notable wildlife seizures, which include tortoises, kangaroos, snakes, and iguanas, coming from South East Asian countries. “Unfortunate aspect of wildlife smuggling is that these innocent animals are brought in tightly packed containers as passenger baggage and on arrival, very few are found alive,” she said.

Earlier, Commissioner of Customs, Bengaluru City, Amitesh Bharat Singh, spoke in length on the redesigned Bengaluru Customs page, which was launched on Saturday. The Commander of the Karnataka unit of the Indian Coast Guard, Deputy Inspector General Praveen Kumar Mishra, also spoke.

As many as 37 Customs officers from Bengaluru Zone received certificate of appreciation for their work in preventing smuggling of gold and wildlife products. KIOCL Panambur was adjudged as best exporter, while Volvo Group India and U.R. Satellite Centre were adjudged as best performing importer. Bengaluru International Airport Limited was adjudged as best custodian.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.