Import model for customs clearance of postal parcels to be rolled out shortly, says Chief Customs Commissioner

Bengaluru Customs has integrated the pilot model, which is developed by the Directorate of Systems and Data Management, with India Post. This is live in Bengaluru, Delhi and Kochi airports, says Usha

January 27, 2024 11:25 pm | Updated 11:25 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
V. Usha, Chief Commissioner of Customs, Karnataka Zone speaking at the International Customs Day celebration at Father Muller Convention Centre in Mangaluru on Saturday, January 27.

V. Usha, Chief Commissioner of Customs, Karnataka Zone speaking at the International Customs Day celebration at Father Muller Convention Centre in Mangaluru on Saturday, January 27. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

A customs officer receiving ‘Certificate of Appreciation‘ by Praveen Kumar Mishra, Commander, Coast Guard Karnataka in the presence of V. Usha, Chief Commissioner of Customs, Karnataka zone.

A customs officer receiving ‘Certificate of Appreciation‘ by Praveen Kumar Mishra, Commander, Coast Guard Karnataka in the presence of V. Usha, Chief Commissioner of Customs, Karnataka zone. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

V. Usha welcomed by P. Vinitha Sekhar, Commissioner of Customs, Mangaluru Commissionerate during the International Customs Day celebration in Mangaluru.

V. Usha welcomed by P. Vinitha Sekhar, Commissioner of Customs, Mangaluru Commissionerate during the International Customs Day celebration in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

An import model for customs clearance of postal parcels sent from foreign post offices will be rolled out across India soon, said V. Usha, Chief Customs Commissioner, Karnataka Zone, in Manglauru on Saturday, January 27.

Speaking at the International Customs Day programme, Ms. Usha said the Bengaluru Customs has integrated the pilot model, which is developed by the Directorate of Systems and Data Management, with India Post. “This is live in Bengaluru, Delhi and Kochi airports and is expected to be rolled out in all India basis soon,” she said. She commended the efforts of Bengaluru Customs in taking the lead to ensure the live test is glitch-free. This new model has been commended by traders, she said.

The Chief Customs Commissioner said the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs is making efforts to simplify procedures and improve facilitation measures. A working group has been constituted to suggest changes that are beneficial to trade. While enforcing the laws, Customs officials continue to work with all stakeholders and functionaries in promoting legitimate trade, she said.

This financial year, Ms. Usha said, the Bengaluru Airport and Bengaluru Air Cargo Commissionerate have collected revenue of about ₹13,043 crore. The Bengaluru City Customs has collected revenue of ₹5,600 crore, while the Mangaluru Customs has collected ₹3782 crore, she said.

In 2023, the Customs sleuths in Karnataka seized 66 kg of tobacco products worth ₹10.9 lakh and ₹3.19 crore worth of electronic goods that were being outrightly smuggled into the country. The Mangaluru Air Customs sleuths seized 26.2 kg of gold valued at ₹15.73 crore in 61 cases of attempted smuggling. The Air Customs sleuths have seized diamond worth ₹1.63 crore and 240 e-cigarettes.

The Bengaluru Air Customs, she said, have made notable wildlife seizures, which include tortoises, kangaroos, snakes, and iguanas, coming from South East Asian countries. “Unfortunate aspect of wildlife smuggling is that these innocent animals are brought in tightly packed containers as passenger baggage and on arrival, very few are found alive,” she said.

Earlier, Commissioner of Customs, Bengaluru City, Amitesh Bharat Singh, spoke in length on the redesigned Bengaluru Customs page, which was launched on Saturday. The Commander of the Karnataka unit of the Indian Coast Guard, Deputy Inspector General Praveen Kumar Mishra, also spoke.

As many as 37 Customs officers from Bengaluru Zone received certificate of appreciation for their work in preventing smuggling of gold and wildlife products. KIOCL Panambur was adjudged as best exporter, while Volvo Group India and U.R. Satellite Centre were adjudged as best performing importer. Bengaluru International Airport Limited was adjudged as best custodian.

