Implement works to prevent sea erosion on priority: Angara

MANGALURU

24 June 2021 23:14 IST

Minister says govt. has released ₹35 crore for them in the three coastal districts

Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Inland Waterways S. Angara recently irected officials to execute sea erosion protection wall works on scientific basis and complete them on priority basis in the three coastal districts of the State. He was chairing a meeting to review the progress of works in the department as well as that of Ports Development Committee. Mr. Angara said that the Also, the Chief Minister has approved a proposal for ₹70 crore as additional grants to continue the existing sea protection wall works.

Mr. Angara directed the officials to submit fresh proposals to undertake sea erosion-related works that have been pending in the current year working scheme. The proposal to the government should indicate the required financial grants.

The Minister further directed the department officials to submit fresh proposals, including working schemes for maintenance of works executed under the ADB-funded shoreline protection project works along the coast. They should also submit comprehensive technical study reports on the ADB-funded projects, Mr. Angara said. He told the officials to take steps for vacating stay orders obtained by contractors for execution of 10 projects for which tenders have been finalised.

Marina project

Mr. Angara said that the department should submit a proposal for the Marina project in Mangaluru under the Sagarmala project after preparing the blueprint.

Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel said that the ₹340-crore Marina project being executed under the Sagarmala project in partnership with Inland Waterways Authority of India will include the development of cargo islands in the Phalguni and the Netravathi as well as tourism development projects. The capital dredging work at the Old Port and the Coastal Berth projects too are being taken up at a cost of ₹29 crore and ₹65 crore, respectively, under the Sagarmala project.

Members of Legislative Assembly D. Vedavyasa Kamath, Y. Bharath Shetty, U.T. Khader, Rajesh U. Naik and K. Umanath Kotian, Additional Chief Secretary to Government, IDD and Ports, Kapil Mohan, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra and others were present.