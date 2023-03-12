Impartial probe sought in cooperative bank manager’s death case

March 12, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - MANGALURU

Dalitha Sangharsha Samithi Aikya Horata Samithi chief convener Manjunath Giliyar on Sunday, demanded an impartial probe into the death of Subbanna, 50, a manager with Mahalakshmi Cooperative Bank, Malpe.

Mr. Giliyar told reporters in Udupi that Subbanna was found dead in a lodge in Malpe on March 8. He reportedly left a death note mentioning work pressure as the reason for his death. The police should probe what kind of work pressure Subbanna, belonging to Scheduled Caste, was under.

He said Malpe police have already registered a case of abetment to suicide and under the SC/ST Act, 1989, against Bank Chairman and BJP leader Yashpal Suvarna and four others. Subbanna’s younger brother K. Suresh has charged Mr. Suvarna and the bank management of pressurising Subbanna to recover a loan extended to one Riyaz.

Mr. Giliyar also demanded that the bank give a job to Subbanna’s wife Asha as she has the required educational qualification.