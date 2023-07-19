IMD predicts very heavy rainfall along the coast for the next two days

July 19, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - MANGALURU

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has cautioned heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) at isolated places over all the districts of coastal Karnataka till July 20 morning.

In a bulletin, the IMD also said thunderstorms with lightning accompanied by gusty winds, with wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph are likely to occur at isolated places over the region during this time.

For the next three days, that is, till July 23 morning, the region is expected to receive heavy rain (64.5 mm to 115.5 mm) rainfall accompanied by gusty winds with speeds reaching 30-40 kmph at isolated places.

Meanwhile it was almost a sunny day on Monday and Tuesday in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.

Dakshina Kannada received average rainfall of 15.5 mm with Belthangady taluk receiving 22.4 mm, Bantwal 9.8 mm, Mangaluru 6.1 mm, Puttur 5.4 mm, Sullia 19 mm, Moodbidri 14.7 mm, and Kadaba taluk receiving 17.9 mm rain between 8.30 a.m. of Monday and 8.30 a.m. of Tuesday.

Udupi received average rainfall of 25.9 mm with Udupi taluk receiving 19.8 mm rainfall, Brahmavar 20.6 mm, Kaup 4.7 mm, Kundapur 35.2 mm, Byndoor 23.2 mm, Karkala 18.7 mm, and Hebri taluk receiving 41.4 mm rainfall.

IMD said squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail along and off the coast from Tuesday to July 21 and advised fishermen not to venture into the sea.

High swell waves in the range of 2 to 2.8 metres were predicted on Tuesday midnight along the coast with current speeds varying between 22 – 46 cm/sec.