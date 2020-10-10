Mangaluru

IMD predicts heavy rain in coastal belt for four days

The India Meteorological Department has said that heavy rain/thunderstorm with lightning is likely to occur at isolated places in coastal Karnataka with rainfall exceeding 65 mm on October 11.

It said that heavy to very heavy rain is very likely with rainfall exceeding 125 mm at isolated places in the coastal belt on October 12 and October 13.

Heavy rain is also likely to occur at isolated places over all the coast with rainfall likely to exceed 65 mm on October 14, it said in a bulletin on Saturday.

