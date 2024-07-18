IMD issues red and high wave alerts for Karnataka’s coastal districts on July 19

Moderate to heavy rainfall has continued in the State’s coastal districts with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) continuing to issue red alert (extremely heavy rainfall above 204.5 mm) for the coastal region from Friday to 8.30 a.m. on Saturday.

It said that squally weather with wind speeds of 35 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail along and off Karnataka coast on Friday. The IMD has asked fishermen not to venture into the sea.

High wave alert for DK

Issuing a high wave alert for the coastal districts, the IMD on Thursday, July 18, said that high waves in the range of 3.2 m to 3.4 m are forecast from Mulky to Mangaluru in Dakshina Kannada till 11.30 p.m. on Friday. It advised to be careful while doing marine operations and nearshore recreation, it said.

It said: “Swell waves in the range of 11.0 - 12.0 second period with 2.3 - 2.4 metres height are forecast from Mulky to Mangaluru between 2.30 a.m. and 11.30 p.m. on Friday.”

Suspending nearshore recreation advised in Udupi, Uttara Kannada

The IMD said that high waves in the range of 3.5 - 3.6 metres are forecasted from Byndoor to Kaup in the Udupi district till 11.30 p.m. on Friday. It is advised that small vessels not ply, nearshore recreation activities be suspended, and erosion/wave surges possible.

“Swell waves in the range of 12.0 - 12.0 sec period with 2.5 - 2.7 metre height are forecast between Byndoor and Kaup till 11.30 p.m. on Friday,” it said.

According to the IMD, high waves in the range of 3.7 - 4.0 metres are forecasted between Bhatkal and Majali in Uttara Kannada till 11.30 p.m. on Friday. “Swell waves in the range of 10.0 - 12.0 sec period with 2.7 - 3.0 meter height are forecast between Bhatkal and Majali till 11.30 p.m. on Friday,” it said.

Rainfall

Dakshina Kannada recorded 100.9 mm rainfall in 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Thursday against the normal rainfall of 41.6 mm for the period. The highest rainfall of 134.8 mm was in Belthangady taluk and the minimum rainfall of 57.7 mm was in Mulky taluk, according to Dakshina Kannada District Disaster Management Authority.

The district as a whole recorded a cumulative rainfall of 2,033 mm against the normal rainfall of 1,891 mm from January 1, 2024 to 8.30 a.m. on July 17, 2024.

Udupi district recorded 86.8 mm rainfall in 24 hours. The highest rainfall of 125.4 mm was in Byndoor taluk and the minimum 52.7 mm rainfall was in Kaup taluk, according to the office of Udupi Deputy Commissioner.

