IMA wants effective action against persons assaulting doctors

Mangaluru

04 June 2021 17:56 IST

Seeking effective action against those responsible for the alleged assault on doctors at a private hospital in the city on May 21, the Indian Medical Association, Mangaluru, said fear of abuse and violence will make doctors hesitate from taking up difficult cases.

Talking to reporters here on Friday, Satish Bhat from the legal cell of the IMA Mangaluru, said the city police have so far not arrested Asif Chokkabettu, who is the prime accused in the assault on intensivist Jayaprakash and abuse of B. Muralidhar Yediyal and a few other health personnel outside a private hospital in the city on May 21.

The city police have not acted on the complaint by the management of Indiana Hospital against a group that recently tried to create ruckus in the intensive care unit of the hospital, he claimed.

Dr. Bhat said if violence and abuse against doctors continue, then they will hesitate from taking up difficult cases.

The city police arrested two persons in connection with the assault on Dr. Jayaprakash and the abuse of Dr. Yediyal.

Khateeja Jasmine, who tested positive at the time of her delivery, has filed a complaint against Dr. Jayaprakash, Dr. Yediyal, and Priya Ballal accusing them of negligence. This complaint has been referred for an inquiry by a district level committee.

Dr. Jayaprakash, Dr. Yediyal, and Dr. Ballal said they have been treating COVID-19 patients since last year and there was no question of any of them turning away. “We have made all efforts to ensure safe delivery of the child and both the mother and child are in good condition. The allegation made against us has really hurt us,” said Dr. Ballal, head of Obstetrics and Gynaecology department of Kasturba Medical College and Hospital, Mangalurur̥. “The allegations have forced me to consider leaving the profession,” said Dr. Jayaprakash.

“I have given a detailed note to Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar and Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada K.V. Rajendra about the chain of events leading to incident outside the private hospital,” Dr. Yadiyal said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kumar told reporters on Friday that all efforts were being made to arrest the prime accused, who was reportedly at large. “All police units have been directed to take serious view of incidents of attack on health and other frontline workers and arrest the accused.”

Mr. Kumar said the Indiana Hospital management is yet to file a complaint about the ruckus created by a group of people in their ICU recently.