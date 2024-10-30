ADVERTISEMENT

IMA Mangaluru to celebrate Rajyoytsava on Nov. 1

Published - October 30, 2024 08:00 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Medical Association, Mangaluru, will celebrate Rajyotsava at 10.30 a.m. on Friday, November 1. The function will be held at the IMA Mangaluru premises.

Talking to reporters, IMA Mangaluru president R.K. Ranjan said celebrations will start with senior doctor and Pro-Chancellor of Nitte Deemed to be University M. Shantharam Shetty hoisting the flag. Further books by Mr. Shetty namely ‘Vaidya Vruttiya Neeti Mattu Tatva’, ‘Yelubu Rogigalu haagu Rooga’, ‘Cancer Gods Gift to Me’ and ‘How I Made It A Real Story’ will be released.

The IMA Rajoytsava award will be given away to a doctor, who has worked for the cause of Kannada and protection of environment. Actor Suman Talwar will take part in the programme, he said.

