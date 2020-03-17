I’m worried about Wenlock facilities: Patient

Mangaluru

17 March 2020 23:14 IST

Expressing his unhappiness over the facilities at the COVID-19 isolation ward of Government Wenlock Hospital, a patient in the ward told Minister for Health and Family Welfare B. Sriramulu, during his visit to the hospital on Tuesday, that he is worried about getting infected from other persons in the ward.

As Mr. Sriramulu started a conversation with him, the 30-year-old person said: “My fears began after coming here. See the settings here. We cannot sleep here due to mosquitoes. I am worried about being infected by others”. The person said: “Doctors just come and leave without caring for us”. When Hospital Superintendent H.R. Rajeshwaridevi said the person was fine and did not have any problems, the latter went on and said: “Test of my throat swab has turned negative for COVID-19 and there is no facility to bring the report”.

The doctor treating the person told the Minister that the physical copy of the report came on Tuesday morning and the person will be discharged shortly.

Earlier, during the review of COVID-19 preparedness, Mr. Sriramulu said the Government Wenlock Hospital has 160 beds in the isolation ward. An additional 200 beds was available in the new super speciality block of the hospital, which is yet to be inaugurated. As many as 80 beds were available at the ESI Hospital for treating positive cases of COVID-19.

Mr. Sriramulu said action is being taken to use thermal scanning machines to test motorists at some of the border checkposts.

Thermal scanners will be used at the two railway stations and the KSRTC bus stand. Thermal scanning and hand sanitisers will shortly be used in the courts in Dakshina Kannada and other districts, he said.

The government has stock of masks that can meet the need for the next three months. Mr. Sriramulu said action is being taken against those attempting to sell it at higher rates.