‘I’m working in consultation with experts to ensure a better future for students’

July 22, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - MANGALURU

Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa on Saturday said he was working in consultation with experts and experienced people in the field of education to improve the primary and secondary education sector to ensure a bright future for students in the State.

Mr. Bangarapa told reporters here: “I may not have complete knowledge of the sector; but I’m working in consultation with the concerned as advised by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.”

The first task of textbook revision was done to ensure a better future for students and no political ideology was involved in it. The 20 marks internal assessment in non-practical subjects for first and second pre-university classes was introduced by him for the overall assessment of students that happens throughout the academic year.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Education is not to fail students in a particular class; but to give knowledge. They should not undergo tremendous stress during the final exams. Hence the move,” he said.

While his department faces a shortage of over 50,000 teachers, 13,500 teachers would shortly be recruited once the legal hurdles were cleared. For the first time, his department facilitated transfer of more than 25,000 teachers through counselling, which goes on till July 31, Mr. Bangarappa said. About 35,000 guest teachers too were recruited this year.

Unlike the previous government that provided chikki, egg/ milk and banana for students from Classes I to VIII once a week, his department was now providing the same twice a week and up to Class X students.

Mr. Bangarappa said the five guarantees promised by the Congress and being implemented were aimed at protecting people from the price rise burden that was caused mainly because of the NDA government policies at the Centre.

The Congress has created history through this and whatever savings people make comes back to the government in the form of taxes.

People gave a befitting reply to the BJP in the recent Assembly elections while its State president Nalin Kumar Kateel spoke of ideology ignoring development. If BJP continues the same policy, no wonder its numbers in the Assembly could get reduced to 25.

MLC and Dakshina Kannada Congress President K. Harish Kumar and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT