Illicit import of arecanut up in last three financial years, says Union government

The Illicit import of arecanut to the country went up constantly in the last three financial years, according to the Union government.

Replying to an unstarred question by D. Veerendra Heggade in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, Jitin Prasada, Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, said the Customs field formations and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 12,881.82 tonnes of arecanut in 643 cases during 2023-24 against 3,400.30 tonnes in 454 cases in 2022-23. The quantity of seizures stood at 3,338.40 tonnes in 260 cases in 2021-22.

The Centre seized 3,009.04 tonnes in 84 cases during the first three months of 2024-25, the Minister said.

Mr. Heggade asked whether the government was aware of illicit import of arecanut into the country through air, sea and land ports. He sought details of seizure of arecanut attempted to be illegally imported or being smuggled.

“The Customs field formations and DRI as well as State Commercial Tax departments keep constant vigil for illicit transportation of arecanuts into India through air, sea and land ports and take appropriate actions as per the provisions of law to prevent imports through adoption of various deceptive methods,” the Minister said.

Seizure at airports

On the seizure of arecanut effected through airports and air cargo, he said 10,000 kg of arecanut worth ₹0.47 crore were seized in three cases till June of 2024-25. These figures stood at 15,296 kg worth ₹0.52 crore in four cases during 2021-22, and 14,188 kg worth ₹0.56 crore in 12 cases during 2022-23. The quantity of seizure was at 2,166 kg worth ₹0.11 crore in three cases during 2023-24.

Measures to check illegal imports

On the measures taken by the government to restrict the illegal import of arecanut, he said the import of arecanut is discouraged by through the imposition of import duty at 100%, which is the bound rate of duty.

The government has also revised the minimum import price (MIP) of arecanuts from ₹251 a kg to ₹351 a kg. There is stringent adherence to quality standards by field offices of Food Safety Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) before import consignments are cleared, he said.

“The MIP condition shall not be applicable for imports by 100% Export Oriented Units (EOUs) and units in the SEZs subject to the condition that no Domestic Tariff Area (DTA) sale is allowed,” he said.

The Minister said that the Customs officials have been instructed to check the ‘Rules of Origin’ to ensure that arecanut grown in countries other than SAARC is not imported through India’s neighbouring countries taking advantage of import duty exemption under trade agreements.

