Illegally transported bull rescued

The Gangolli police on Saturday night rescued a bull that was being illegally transported in a multi-utility vehicle and seized the vehicle while the accused fled the scene.

When Gangolli Police Sub Inspector Vina M. Korlahalli flagged down the vehicle moving towards Kundapur at Trasi Junction on National Highway 66, the driver did not stop. As he chased the vehicle, the Police Sub Inspector (Investigation) again flagged down the vehicle at Mullikatte Junction.

The driver, however, drove towards Nayakanakatte after hitting the barricade and abandoned the vehicle in Gujjadi village, the police said.

As the driver was fleeing, the police identified him as Danish. The bull was being transported in the vehicle with its legs tied. The police suspect the accused was transporting it for slaughtering after stealing it from somewhere.

Gangolli police have registered cases under the relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Ordinance as well as Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act read with Indian Motor Vehicles Act.

Koppa police attacked

Earlier, on Saturday morning, a police team from Koppa, which had arrived near Kundapur in search of Danish as he was a habitual cattle thief, was allegedly attacked by two relatives of the thief at Katkeri.

The police said that Danish was wanted in several cases of cattle theft registered against him at Koppa police station.

The police team led by Koppa Police Sub Inspector Srinath Reddy had come to Mavinakatte in Gulvady village where Danish’s house is located. But, the police did not find him there.

They took his father Iqbal while they launched search for him after getting information from Iqbal that his son was at Koteshwara. When they were travelling, two relatives of Danish identified as Abdul Ravoof (42) and Nizam (22) allegedly waylaid the police team at Katkeri and hurled stones at them saying that by knocking on the doors of Iqbal, they insulted his family.

Assistant Sub Inspector of Police of Koppa Ganga Shetty escaped unhurt as the stone hurled at him by Ravoof missed him by a whisker.

The police said that the two relatives also threatened the police staff with death, if they did not leave Iqbal and return. When locals gathered at the spot, Nizam escaped, while Ravoof was arrested by the police. A search is on to nab Nizam.

Based on a complaint by Mr. Reddy, a case was registered against Ravoof and Nizam at Kundapur Police Station.