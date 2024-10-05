GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Illegal sand mining: 23 boats seized in Mangaluru

An Illegal sand mining raid in Mangaluru seizes 23 boats worth ₹46 lakhs, sparking concerns of overexploitation in Nethravati River

Published - October 05, 2024 12:56 pm IST - Mangaluru, Karnataka

PTI
The boats have been parked at Adyar Katte, closer to the police station and further investigation is on. File

The boats have been parked at Adyar Katte, closer to the police station and further investigation is on. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A team of officials from the Department of Mining and Geology carried out a raid at an illegal sand mining site in Mangaluru taluk and seized sand and 23 boats used for mining, estimated to be worth ₹46 lakhs on Saturday (October 5, 2024).

According to the Assistant Commissioner of Mangaluru taluk Harshavardhan, the owners of the boats did not carry valid papers and documents, and many people living in the area had complained of overexploitation of resources in the Nethravati River at places including Valachhil, Maripalla, and Pudu.

The boats have been parked at Adyar Katte, closer to the police station. Further investigation is on.

Officials said that there are a few more spots on the Gurupur river within Mangaluru taluk that are also stated to be illegal sand mining hotspots.

Published - October 05, 2024 12:56 pm IST

