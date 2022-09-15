Illegal sand extraction unit raided

Special Correspondent MANGALURU
September 15, 2022 23:46 IST

The Mines and Geology Department officials raided an illegal sand extraction area in Swarna river near Perampalli and seized two mini trucks and 3 tonnes of sand on Wednesday night in Udupi district.

An official communique from the department here said geologist Gautam Shastri led the raiding team on specific information about illegal sand extraction being carried out in Swarna river at Perampalli, Udupi taluk. Senior geologist G.U. Sandeep had commissioned the raid.

The team raided the illegal sand extraction Dhakke at around 10 p.m. on Wednesday and seized two mini trucks being used to transport illegally mined sand and 3 tonnes of sand. Vehicles with the sand were handed over to the Manipal police for further action, said the communique. Department driver Yogeshwar Shettigar navigated the raiding team.

