Illegal sand extraction: 16 boats seized in Addoor

A total of 16 boats, including seven that had been hidden under Phalguni river, being used for illegal sand extraction were seized in Addoor, during a joint raid by Mines and Geology and Revenue Department officials on Thursday.

An official release said that officials raided a place in Addoor, on the banks of the Phalguni, and seized nine boats. Another seven boats had been hidden under the river water.

The raid was done by a team comprising Tahsildar Prashant Patil and Geologist Girish Mohan, the release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.