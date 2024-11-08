ADVERTISEMENT

Illegal sand extraction: 16 boats seized in Addoor

Published - November 08, 2024 09:30 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A view of Phalguni river at Sulthan Bathery. | Photo Credit: File Photo

A total of 16 boats, including seven that had been hidden under Phalguni river, being used for illegal sand extraction were seized in Addoor, during a joint raid by Mines and Geology and Revenue Department officials on Thursday.

An official release said that officials raided a place in Addoor, on the banks of the Phalguni, and seized nine boats. Another seven boats had been hidden under the river water.

The raid was done by a team comprising Tahsildar Prashant Patil and Geologist Girish Mohan, the release said.

