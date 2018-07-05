I’ll decide on my future course after Assembly session: Satish Jarkiholi

Senior Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi has said that he will decide on his political future after the Assembly session.

He told presspersons here on Wednesday that he is yet to meet the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

“I will meet him after the session and then speak about what I plan to do,” he said.

Mr. Jarkiholi’s absence in Mr. Siddaramaiah’s party for party legislators in Bengaluru on Tuesday, was noted.

Mr. Jarkiholi said that he was busy meeting his voters in his constituency and there was no need to attach particular importance to that.

He said he had no idea of some BJP leaders planning to join the Congress.

“I read about it in the papers. But if they will come, we will welcome them,” he said.

His elder brother and Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi had claimed in Belagavi recently that some BJP MLAs were keen to join the Congress.

He described Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s budget as a ‘common minimum budget’. “It will be an ideal budget for the State. It will waive farm loan and include several announcements of welfare programmes,” he said.

He also believed that the Cabinet expansion would be after the session.