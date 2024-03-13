I’ll be committed to Hindutva and my priority is development: Chowta

March 13, 2024 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - MANGALURU

Brijesh Chowta, the new BJP candidate for Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency, said he will stay committed to Hindutva and his priority will be development.

Talking to reporters soon after announcement of his candidature, Mr. Chowta, the BJP State secretary, said the party has put a big responsibility on his shoulders. “I will ably discharge it with the support of the party and workers,” he said. For eight years, he worked in the Gorkha Regiment of the Indian Army under Short Service Commission in which he could visit different regions and see from close the diversity and rich culture of the country. In the party he has learnt a lot by handling different responsibilities. .

Mr. Chowta thanked the national and State party leaders, BJP legislators of the region, and the party workers for reposing faith in him and providing an opportunity to contest from the prestigious Dakshina Kannada constituency.