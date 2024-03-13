GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

I’ll be committed to Hindutva and my priority is development: Chowta

March 13, 2024 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Brijesh Chowta, the new BJP candidate for Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency, said he will stay committed to Hindutva and his priority will be development.

Talking to reporters soon after announcement of his candidature, Mr. Chowta, the BJP State secretary, said the party has put a big responsibility on his shoulders. “I will ably discharge it with the support of the party and workers,” he said. For eight years, he worked in the Gorkha Regiment of the Indian Army under Short Service Commission in which he could visit different regions and see from close the diversity and rich culture of the country. In the party he has learnt a lot by handling different responsibilities. .

Mr. Chowta thanked the national and State party leaders, BJP legislators of the region, and the party workers for reposing faith in him and providing an opportunity to contest from the prestigious Dakshina Kannada constituency.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.