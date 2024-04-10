II PU toppers from coastal belt of Karnataka aim to become CAs, advocate, and doctors  

April 10, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - MANGALURU

Top scorers in the II Pre-University examinations from the coastal belt Khushiben Rajendrakumar Purohit from Vivekananda Pre-University College, Puttur wants to become a Judge while B. Tulsi Pai from Canara Pre-University College in Mangaluru and S.H. Harshith from Poornaprajna Pre-University College in Udupi aim to become Chartered Accountants. Vybhavi Acharya from Vidyodaya Pre-University College in Udupi wants to become a doctor.

Ms. Purohit with 594 marks was among the three students from the Arts stream ranked third in Karnataka. Ms. Pai and Mr. Harshith with 596 marks each were among the four students from the Commerce stream who ranked second in the State.

Ms. Acharya and D. Gunashekar from Excellent Pre-University College in Moodbidri with 597 marks each were among the four students from Science stream who were ranked second in the State.

Ms. Purohit, younger daughter of Rajendrakumar, a Manager with a Beedi company and Manishaben, a homemaker, said it is the work of her uncle, an advocate in Baroda, that has inspired her to become an advocate. “I will join the five year BA LLB course,” she said. Regular studies helped her to do well in the examination. Questions of all papers were easy. Only one question in Hindi appeared to be out of syllabus, she said.

Ms. Pai said she did not go to tuition. Regular preparation with support of teachers and parents helped her to do well in the examination. “If you study with interest, you are bound to succeed,” Ms. Pai told reporters and said she wants to pursue Chartered Accountant profession.

Mr. Harshith, a native of Thirthahalli, said the college was training him for the CA Foundation examination, which is scheduled on June 20. Son of agriculturist S.S. Hareesh and homemaker K.S. Latha, Mr. Harshith said it is out of his interest that he has chosen to become a Chartered Accountant. He will join an evening college for a B.Com course, he said.

Ms. Acharya said she wants to become a doctor and has prepared well for the National Elgibility Cum Entrance Test, which is scheduled on May 5. She will also write the Common Entrance Test scheduled on April 18 and 19. Ms. Acharya is the younger of the two daughters of Shankapala Acharya, a retired employee of a private firm and home maker Vidya Acharya.