II PU students asked to write practical exams in other colleges; managements oppose directive

Updated - October 03, 2024 08:19 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
The KSEAB’s circular stated it would randomise and allot students to different colleges for writing the practical examination.

The KSEAB’s circular stated it would randomise and allot students to different colleges for writing the practical examination. | Photo Credit: File photo

The Karnataka Unaided PU College Managements Association (KPUMA) has opposed the latest circular of Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) asking II PU students to write practical examinations in other PU colleges.

Calling the circular unscientific and against the interest of students, KUPMA president Mohan Alva and secretary Narendra Nayak said KSEAB has unilaterally issued the circular in the middle of the academic year without consulting colleges and students. This sudden change in the mode of conduct of the practical examinations has shocked students, parents, and college managements, Mr. Alva and Mr. Nayak said in a press release on Thursday.

The KSEAB’s circular on October 1 stated it will randomise and allot students different colleges for writing the practical examination. The KSEAB president asked PU Deputy Directors in districts to make colleges aware of the new method of conducting practical examinations. PU college lecturers should prepare students in a better way for practical examination, he stated.

The KUPMA leaders said so far practical examination of students were being conducted in their own colleges under the supervision of external examiners. Without looking at infrastructure and facilities at different PU colleges, the KSEAB has decided to make students do practical in other colleges, they stated.

“Practicals carry 30 marks, which is important for students. There is no guarantee about the quality of laboratory equipment, reagents, and other facilities at the colleges,” Mr. Alva said. Students and their parents have complained against going to other colleges, he stated.

Mr. Nayak said with new system of practical examination will be on different dates for students. This will make it difficult for colleges to hold classes for the remaining students. Mr. Nayak said the new system will also affect preparation for first attempt of JEE Main examination, which is scheduled in January.

Mr. Alva and Mr. Nayak has asked State government to withdraw the KSEAB directive.

Published - October 03, 2024 08:06 pm IST

