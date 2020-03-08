II PU student found dead near Bantwal

Mangaluru

08 March 2020 07:51 IST

A 17-year-old student was found dead in a pond in a farmland in Kavalapaduru village in Bantwal Rural police station limits in the early hours of Saturday.

According to the police, the student, Nandan, was studying for the II PU exam on Friday night. He left the house at midnight. Family members and other villagers later searched for him and found his body in the pond.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph: 104 for help.)

Advertising

Advertising