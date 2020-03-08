II PU student found dead near Bantwal

A 17-year-old student was found dead in a pond in a farmland in Kavalapaduru village in Bantwal Rural police station limits in the early hours of Saturday.
According to the police, the student, Nandan, was studying for the II PU exam on Friday night. He left the house at midnight. Family members and other villagers later searched for him and found his body in the pond.
(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph: 104 for help.)
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.