May 22, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - MANGALURU

A II PU student was electrocuted on the banks of Kumaradhara river in Puttur taluk on Sunday.

The Uppinangady police identified the student as Sharifuddin, 19, who had gone to the river for a swim.

Just before jumping into the water, Sharifuddin came in contact with a live wire, and died on the spot. The police have registered a case of unnatural death.

