II PU results: visually challenged triplets intend to become CAs

Though they have scored more than 90% marks in the Commerce stream, triplets Jeevan, Jayesh, and Jitesh plan to apply for re-evaluation. These children of beedi industry worker Urmila and labourer Vishwanth are visually impaired, but are determined not to let that impede them.
“We expected more marks in the History paper. We intend to apply for re-evaluation,” said Jeevan, who has secured 577 marks and topped at Narayana Guru PU College, Katipalla. Jayesh has scored 564 marks, while Jitesh has secured 560 marks.
Jeevan, Jayesh, and Jitesh wrote the exam without any assistance from a scribe. “Since my school days, we have been doing so,” said Jayesh. All three can see letters from very close distance. “We all want to become chartered accountants. We are yet to work out ways to achieve this goal,” said Jitesh.
Urmila, who earns a living by rolling beedis, has stood behind her children in getting them educated. “My children have a good fighting spirit. They have received good support from teachers in secondary school and now in college.” Till class 10, Urmila accompanied the children to school. Now, they travel by bus.
College principal M. Umesh Karkera said that apart from being studious, Jeevan, Jayesh, and Jitesh were active in extracurricular activities. “They actively participated in quiz competitions,” he said.
