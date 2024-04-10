II PU results out: Students of aided, unaided PU Colleges in Dakshina Kannada perform well

April 10, 2024 10:33 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - MANGALURU

Students of aided and unaided Pre-University colleges from Dakshina Kannada shined in the II Pre-University examination held in March.

A total of 45 students from Alva’s PU College, Moodbidri, secured the top ten places. As many as 682 students secured more than 95% marks, while 2,027 students got more than 90%. Nine students scored centum in four subjects, 31 students in three subjects, 148 students in two subjects, and 571 students in one subject, according to a release by the college.

The Expert PU Colleges in Kodialbail and Valachil secured 100% results in the science stream. Of 1,560 students who passed, 23 scored more than 590 marks and 193 scored more than 580. Eight students secured full 100 marks in 4 subjects, 48 students in three subjects, 113 students in two subjects, and 253 students scored in one subject, said the release by two institutions.

The Excellent PU College, Moodbidri, recorded a pass percentage of 99.9 with 851 of the 852 students passing the examination. While 649 secured distinctions, 201 students secured the first class. Fifteen students from science and commerce streams were in top ten places, according to a release by the college.

The Canara PU College recorded a 97.06% result with 246 students passing with distinction and 376 students scoring more than first-class marks. Five students from the commerce stream and one from the science stream were in the top 10 places.

The Canara Vikas PU College recorded 100% results with 270 students passing with distinction marks and 58 securing first class marks. Four students from the science and commerce streams were in the top ten places, the college said.

Of the 154 students from Sharada Vidyaniketana PU College who passed, 17 secured more than 95% marks and 68 scored more than 90% marks. In the Sharada PU College, 99% students from the science stream and 93% from the commerce stream passed the examination.

The Shakti PU College recorded 99.28% result in the science and commerce streams. A total of 277 students passed in the science stream of which 149 secured more than 75% marks. Sixty six of the 68 students of commerce stream passed of which 20 have secured more than 75% marks.

The NITTE Dr. Shankar Adhyantaya Memorial PU College, Nantoor, recorded 100% results. Of the 128 science stream students who passed, 75 secured more than 75% marks. 58 of the 102 commerce stream students, who passed, secured distinction marks, said a release by the college.

From the Vivekananda PU College, Puttur, 327 students from science stream, 130 from the commerce stream and 25 from arts stream passed with distinction marks. The college recorded 100% result in arts stream, 98.34% in the commerce stream and 98.21% in science stream, said the release of the college.

