II PU results out: Ravinandana overcomes disability, scores 566 marks in science

April 10, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - MANGALURU

Having scored 566 marks in the science stream of II Pre-University examination, differently-abled student M.K. Ravinandana hopes to secure an MBBS seat.

Mr. Ravinandana, hailing from Mysuru, joined Alva’s PU College in Moodbidri as part of the institute’s scholarship scheme. “The institute’s scholarship was a real motivation to pursue my dream of becoming a doctor,” Mr. Ravinandana told The Hindu.

Mr. Ravinandana has two short hands. He has only two fingers — thumb and forefinger — on each of his hands. “I have written the papers on my own. I was given extra an hour for each of the six subjects,” he said.

He has secured highest of 98 marks in Biology, followed by 93 marks each in Chemistry and Mathematics and 89 marks in Physics. Ravinandana has scored 98 marks in Kannada and 95 marks in English.

Younger of the three children of Government High School Physical Education teacher M.B. Kumaraswamy and homemaker K.P. Gayatri, Mr. Ravinandana’s sister and brother have both studied in Alva’s PU College. “It’s because of them, I joined this institution,” he said.

Mr. Ravinandana is now focused on appearing for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test scheduled on May 5. He will also write the Common Entrance Test on April 18 and 19.

Alvas’ Group of Institutions has been spending ₹32 crore every year towards scholarships for 3,500 students. Apart from the differently-abled, scholarship is given to those who excel in academics, sports, culture, and other extra-curricular activities. Free education is being given to students studying in Alva’s Kannada Medium school, a spokesperson of the institutions said.

