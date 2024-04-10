II PU results out: Dakshina Kannada, Udupi continue to maintain top spots

April 10, 2024 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - MANGALURU

Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts continue to maintain the top two slots, the first and second respectively, in the II pre-university results for the fourth time in a row.

Dakshina Kannada recorded a 97.37% result with 33,066 of 33,960 fresh students passing the examination this year. The performance was better when compared to the results of 2023 when 29,578 of 31,026 fresh students passed the examination thus recording 95.33% results. The pass percentage was 88.02 in 2022 and 90.71 in 2020. All students passed in 2021 when examinations were cancelled following the second wave of COVID-19 in the State.

In the last decade, Dakshina Kannada stood first in the State eight times, and second in 2017 (89.92%) and in 2019 (90.19%)

The Udupi District recorded 96.8% with 14,837 of the 15,964 fresh students passing the examination this year. Here too the performance was better than in 2023 when the results stood at 95.24%. In 2022, the pass percentage of Udupi district was at 86.38.

Result details

A total of 35,928 students, including 1,584 private students and 384 repeaters, wrote the examination in Dakshina Kannada this year of which 34,361 passed.

Of the 34,361 students who passed, 24,226 are from urban areas, while 10,137 are from rural areas. There were 31,035 students from the English medium and 3,326 from Kannada medium. As many as 17,621 were girls and 16,740 were boys. Highest of 17,836 students passed in the science stream, followed by 13,097 in the commerce stream and 3,428 in the arts stream.

In Udupi district, a total of 15,189 of the 15,964 students passed this year. Apart from 14,837 fresh students, 259 private students and 93 repeaters passed.

Of those who passed, as many as 7,966 are girls, while 7,223 are girls. While 13,439 are from the English medium, 1,750 are from the English medium. A total of 7,876 students are from urban areas, while 7,313 are from rural areas. Highest of 7,622 passed in the science stream, followed by 6,513 in commerce and 1,054 students in arts stream.

Deputy Directors of the Pre-University Department from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi C.D. Jayanna and Maruti, respectively, attributed the success to the dedicated efforts of teachers of the region and the students’ hardwork. Apart from making students solve different patterns of questions, special classes were held in the two districts for slow learners, the two officials said.

